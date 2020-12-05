Dr. Dre’s Net Worth: How has he become the third richest rapper in the world?

Dr Dre, the man behind “Crack a Bottle” and “Straight Outta Compton” is one of the richest rappers in the world. Certainly, Dre has contributed to the music industry for almost three decades now. Besides, Dr. Dre is also a music producer and an entrepreneur. Let’s look into Dr. Dre’s life and highlights of his successful career.

Dr. Dre’s Personal Life

Firstly, Dr. Dre’s original name is Andre Romelle Young. He was born on 18 February, 1965 in Compton, California. His father Theodore was a part of an amateur R&B group named The Romells, hence his middle-name. Dre was raised by his grandmother. However, Dre was not good in studies. Therefore, he shifted his focus on his social life and entertainment.

Currently, Dr. Dre is single. Nonetheless, he has dated multiple people. As a result, Dre has six kids from his relationships. Later in 1996, Dre married Nicole Young. However,the couple is currently separated and Nicole Young has filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage.

Dr. Dre’s Career Highlights

It’s a well known fact that Dr. Dre has worked on some of the best hip hop songs of all time. Moreover, Dr. Dre’s music is itself a brand called ‘Beats by Dr. Dre’, which he sold to Apple for $3 billion.

During the 80s, Dre worked as a DJ at a local club. There, Dre met DJ Yella and recorded demos with N.W.A. That’s where he got his public fame from. The group’s debut album, “Straight Outta Compton” was a huge success. Later, Dre left the group in the 90s and went solo. Subsequently, he released his first single in 1992 Death Row Records, followed by his debut solo album “The Chronic”.

Years later, Dr. Dre left the label and founded Aftermath Entertainment in 1996. Under his label, Dre released his album “Dr. Dre Presents the Aftermath”. Moreover, some of the best songs by Dre include “I Need a Doctor”, “Recovery”, “Encore”, “Let Me Ride” etc. Moreover, Dre has also appeared in films such as “Set It Off”, “Up In Smoke Tower”, “Training Day”, “Unity”, “The Defiant Ones” etc.

Dr. Dre’s Net Worth

Throughout these years, Dr. Dre has achieved many awards and commercial success. The list includes a BET Hip-Hop Award, six Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Moreover, Dre was the highest paid artist of the year in 2012. Also in 2015, Dr. Dre was reported to be the world’s richest musical performer. Also, in 2018, he was recorded to be the second richest figure in Hip Hop. Now, in the 2020, Dr. Dre is the third richest rapper in the world, with an estimated net worth of $820 million.

