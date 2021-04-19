Donnie and Mark Wahlberg’s mom Alma is no more!

As announced by the Wahlberg brothers, their mother, Alma Wahlberg has died at the age of 78 on Sunday. They shared the news via social media posts.

Mark put up a photo of their mother on Instagram captioned, “My Angel. Rest in peace.” Meanwhile, Donnie shared a video combining the fun moments they had including their mother-son dance at his wedding with a long caption. He wrote, “For Alma: I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

Donnie also wrote, “She was the epitome of the word grace… Its time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always.”

However, their posts didn’t mention the cause of her death. Nonetheless, Donnie Wahlberg has always updated the world about Alma’s health and dementia diagnosis.

Alma’s daughter in law and Donnie’s wife, Jennifer McCarthy, also paid a tribute to her. She posted a photo of her with Alma on Instagram and wrote, “To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma.”

Before Alma, Donnie and Mark’s father had died of unreported cause in 2008. The duo also lost their sister Debbie in 2003 due to a heart attack and a septic shock.

Alma was the mother of nine kids and she also appeared on the A&E series “Wahlburgers”, a show about their family’s burger chain.

In an interview in 2018, Alma said “People know me as being the mother of famous children, and although this fact has brought many gifts into my life and has afforded me opportunities that may never have been possible otherwise, there is a whole lot more to my story than most people know. I’ve lived with alcoholism and abuse; struggled with poverty and experienced great wealth; lost so many that I’ve loved; struggle to raise nine children, and I love them more than anything else; watch them suffer, learn and come out on the other side; lost myself; found myself, again and again; and kept moving forward, no matter what.”

