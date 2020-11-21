Does Safaa Malik still support her brother Zayn Malik after the betrothal? Safaa Malik’s career, net worth, boyfriend

Saffa Malik came to the limelight in two ways, one is her marriage with her high school sweetheart and another one is being one of the sisters of the heartthrob Zayn Malik.

Quick Facts of Safaa Malik:

Famous for: Sister of Zayn Malik

Date of birth: September 13th, 2002

Parents: Trisha and Yaser Malik

Siblings: Duniya Malik, Waliyha Malik, Zayn Malik

Nationality: British

Net worth: N/A

Spouse/ boyfriend: Martin Tiser

Zayn and Safaa cute friendship:

Safaa was born on the 13th of September 2002 in England to a bi-racial parent, Trisha and Yaser Malik. Safaa Malik is well known as the sister of Zayn Malik. She is the youngest one and babysitter of the former One Direction member. While Zayn was in the One direction band, she used to support him through social media. Furthermore, after the disbandment, she still reached out to her brother.

How is she recognized by the world?

Before the fame, Safaa was a great supportive human of her brother Zayn Malik, after his disbandment from One Direction. Later, she was recognized as the best sister of the former one direction sensation, Zayn Malik. Even though she is not an active influencer on social media, she holds more than five lakh followers on Instagram. Zayn‘s sister is currently living happily with her highschool sweetheart, Martin Tiser in Bradford, England. However, regardless of the happily ever after, there were many rumors and haters for Safaa Malik’s life. Eventually, she gave birth to a daughter named Zaneyah in January 2020.

The net worth of Safaa Malik

Amused by her constant support and charm for her brother, many fans would like Safaa to come out, as it was noted in 2019, that she has a follower base of around 440+ well-wishers as well as foes. So in this way, the net worth of Safaa Malik would be worthwhile if she has taken a chance to be a social media influencer. As far now, she is not a celeb but a lovely lady with a cute family. Along with her mother and sister, she is currently engaged in a beauty salon and fashion blogging. The net worth of Safaa is not much to remark.

The post Does Safaa Malik still support her brother Zayn Malik after the betrothal? Safaa Malik’s career, net worth, boyfriend by Danna Evans appeared first on The TeCake.