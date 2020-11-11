Disha Patani, the roster of movies done by the actress

Disha Patani is an Indian actress. She was known for her role in a sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha Patani’s first film debut was Loafer alongside Varun Tej. Disha Patani was Born on 13 June 1992. Disha has also acted in a Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga in 2017. And it was one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. Disha has also starred in many other Hindi commercial films.

Disha Patani early life

Disha Patani from Uttarakhand[4][5] and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is a Kumaoni. Disha’s father is a police officer, Jagadish Sinh Patani and her mother is a health inspector. Disha is an engineering student and she belongs to the Rajput community. Disha has an elder sister and a younger brother. Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Indian actor, Tiger Shroff. Their pair is highly adored by the people.

Movies and music videos of Disha Patani

Disha’s first film debut was made in a Telugu film named Loafer as Mouni in 2015. In 2016 Disha played in a biopic of the cricketer M.S. Dhoni, the film was titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, Dhoni’s ex-lover. In 2017, she acted in a Chinese film named Kung Fu Yoga as Asmita. It was the biggest hit in Disha’s career. In 2018, she starred in Welcome to New York as herself, he made a Cameo appearance. After that, she acted in Baaghi 2 as Neha. In 2019, she worked in Bharat as Radha. In 2020, Disha starred in Malang as Sara Nambiar and Baaghi 3 as Herself, she made a special appearance in a song “Do You Love Me”. Apart from movies, Disha has also starred in the music videos. In 2016, she acted in a song named “Befikra”, sung by Meet Bros, Aditi Singh Sharma and composed Meet Bros. In 2019, she was featured in a song named “Har Ghoont Mein Swag”, sung and composed by Badshah.

Awards won by Disha Patani

Disha received many appreciations for her movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2017. She received an award from BIG Star Entertainment Awards as the Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female. An award from the Star Screen Awards as Best Female Debut. An award from the Stardust Awards as the Best Acting Debut. And also an award from the International Indian Film Academy Awards s the Best Female Debut.

