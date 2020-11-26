Dick’s Sporting Goods an American sports goods retail company !

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. is an American sports goods retail company, based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. In 1948 Richard “Dick” Stack established the company. As of 2018, it has around 850 stores and 30000 employees. The company listed in Fortune 500 and it is the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer.

The companies subsidiaries include Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream. The company has a brand called Team Sports HQ which is a collection of digital products. Edward. W. Stack is the chief executive officer and chairman of the company, Lauren Hobart is the president and Lee Belitsky is the chief financial officer as of 2018.

A Brief History About Dick’s Sporting Goods –

Richard started the company as a fishing tackle store in Binghamton, New York 1948. He took a $300 loan from his grandmother to start the company. His grandmother gave the money from her savings. Later Edward and his siblings purchased the company in the early 1980s from their father. During that time the company had 2 locations in Upstate New York. Edward relocated the company headquarter to Pennsylvania in 1994, opened additional stores, and formed a board of directors.

In 1984 his father retired and Edward took the role of chairman and chief executive. He led the company during its initial public offering in 2002. Till 2009 Edward operated primarily throughout the Eastern United States and then he expanded the company to the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. During mid-2008 there were more than 357 stores in 38 states.

The company opened three True Runner stores in 2012 targeting runners in Boston. But in early 2017 the stores were closed. In 2013 first Field & Stream store was opened. In 2015 women’s athleisure, fitness, and lifestyle store Chelsea Collective was launched but got stores got closed in 2017. In early 2016 Dick’s Team Sports HQ was launched. It offered youth sports teams websites, uniforms, and sponsorship options.

The major acquisitions of the company include – Galyan’s in July 2004, Affinity Sports in mid-2016, Sports Authority’s brand name and intellectual property in September 2016, and Golfsmith in October 2016.

The post Dick’s Sporting Goods an American sports goods retail company ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.