Diana Ross brings her first album in fifteen years!

Singer Diana Ross is making a comeback in the music industry with her new album titled “Than You.” This is going to be Diana’s first album in fifteen years since her 2006 album “I Love You”. “Thank You” is also the singer’s first album of original material in 22 years.

As special as the album is, it also features some great artist which makes “Thank You” extra special. It includes Jack Antonoff, who is known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde. The album was entirely written and recorded during the pandemic.

Talking about her new album, Ross stated in a statement, “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

“Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/aQyVqn1fcf

— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 17, 2021

Diana Ross has signed with Deccan Records, and the album is scheduled to release on 10th September, 2021. Besides, the title track, which also is the lead single, was released today 17th June 2021. Additionally, Diana Ross is will go on the UK tour to support her new album.

The album consists 13 songs, which are co-written by Diana herself. Jack Antonoff is on board as the producer and songwriter, along with Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx and Spike Stent. The album was recorded during pandemic in Diana’s home studio.

Moreover, a press release said the album “offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness… with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together.”

The title track of the album was released today and it has already created a buzz. Diana’s fans have highly appreciated the song. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for this!… your true sincerity and emotions shine throughout the beautiful song!”

Another Twitter users called the disco-tinged single “hot” and said, “Diana Ross is STILL that girl.”

This upcoming new album by Diana Ross is going to her 25th studio album, and her 43rd album overall. Before this, Diana’s last hit single in the UK was the Westlife duet “When You Tell Me That You Love Me”, which reached number two in 2005.

