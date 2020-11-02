Dhvani Bhanushali, What are the favorite things that she loves to do?

Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali was born in Mumbai, Maharastra, India, on 22 March 1998. She is well recognized for her single appearance on the “Vaaste” album, which has far more than 900 million views on YouTube. While Dhvani is the youngest singer to reach 1 million followers on Instagram through her two single movie tracks, “Vaaste” and “Leja Re,” at just 21 years of age.

She launched her singing career with the singles “Humsafar Acoustic” by Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Tere Mere Reprise” by Chef, “Veere” by Veere Di Wedding, and “Ishtehaar” by Welcome to New York. Her nickname is DB, and she finished her studies at Dehradun.

The career of Dhvani Bhanushali

Besides taking a passion for music, Dhvani has also been great in her studies. She completed her schooling at a private school in Mumbai. Afterward, she graduated from the HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, where she graduated in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.

She was expected to travel to London, UK, for higher education, but she couldn’t go there for only certain reasons. Dhvani approached Himesh Reshammiya in his workshop while she was studying for her entrance exam. It was Himesh who noticed her passion for singing and advised her to try it. Dhvani made her started at the age of 19 at MTV Unplugged Season 7 with the song “Naina,” written by Amaal Mallik.

Dhvani Bhanushali also worked with Guru Randhawa, a Punjabi musician, on the single “Ishaare Tere.” The good grasp 100 million views on YouTube; shortly after it was released. In 2019, she launched a music video named ‘Vaaste.’ The single was immediately viral after it was published on YouTube.

Favorite things and persons of Dhavni Bhanushali

Like every young woman in this country, she as well loves travel, photography, and going to parties. She adores both classical Hindi and modern music. Dhvani is a big fan of Alia Bhatt and Kareen Kapoor Khan. She’s just 20 years old, so she has a lot of aspirations.

List of Songs by Dhvani Bhanushali

Leja Re

Ishare Tere

Dilbar

Hamsafar

Ishtehaar

Veere

Acoustic Version by Dhvani Bhanushali

Humsafar

Tere Mere

Smiley

More information about Dhavni Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali was Born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is graduated from Corporate Administration. She begins to sing at the age of 13. Dhvani has created a Youtube channel in 2017 that gained so much popularity throughout India. Dhvani has also made her debut on MTV Unplugged season 7 with the song “Naina” written by Amaal Malik.

