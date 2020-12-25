Destiny 2 current Xur location and items you need to know!

In the world of Destiny, the weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, is known to hang out in random locations, marking his range all over the map, or in the Tower as well. The locations of Xur are quite random and you need to figure it out to get a better hold on the game.

So, if you want to locate Xur this week in Destiny 2, you will be able to find it in EDZ, standing on a bluff, or inside the Tower looking at the Winding Cove. It is our last time to visit Xur in 2020, and here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Xur?

You might already know that Xur is a Jovian. And they have descended from group of planets that was once colonized by humanity during their Golden Age expanse. But it is not within reach since the Collapse. They are a humanoid race and the players have only met a cryptic weekend messenger till present. Jovians are subservient to the Nine, Cosmic God-like beings. The Nine have sent Xur so that it would interact with society and Guardians.

What are the items Xur is selling?

If you want to know what Xur has to offer, these are the items Xur is selling.

Fotracer – 23 Legendary Shards

FElwinter’s Helm – 23 Legendary Shards

Severance Enclosure – 23 Legendary Shards

The Jade Rabbit – 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

What is the current location of Xur?

If you have been waiting for Xur to return in order to win weapons and other exotic items for sale, you will be glad to know Xur is finally here. Appearing in a random location, and offering rare gear in exchange for legendary shards available from dismantling gear or completing activities, Xur’s presence is quite complimentary.

Here are some of the locations where it is certain that you will find Xur. This would include Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant’s Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, Emperor’s Barge on Nessus, or it might also be present at Hangar in the Tower. Presently the location of Xur will be at the Winding Cove in the EDZ. So, get ready to locate the Xur, descendant of the Jovians in Destiny 2.

