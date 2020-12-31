Demi Lovato: What is the celebrity’s personal life and worth?

Demi Lovato is not an unfamiliar name to us. Most of us grew up listening to this celebrity’s song. She is a very well known singer, songwriter and actress. However, we know most of her songs have topped the billboards charts, apart from this she has also had several roles in movies. Moreover, she was part of many Disney shows like Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance which were also popular at the time. If you want to know more about her personal life, career and net worth, scroll down to read more. Before that, let me take you through some quick facts about Demi.

Quick Facts About Demi Lovato

Renowned for her music albums and disney roles

Born on: August 20, 1992

Age: 28 years

Profession: singer, songwriter and actress

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: Dallas, Madison De La Garza

How She Rose to Fame?

Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born to Dianna De La Garza and Patrick Martin Lovato. Her mother was a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader and her father an engineer and musician. She had a strained relationship with her father and has voiced about her father being abusive towards her but also added that he wanted to be a good man. However, after his death, she established the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program.

Her first appearance was in Disney’s As the Bell Rings. Along with this, she appeared in Camp Rock and the series Sonny with a Chance. From this series, her first single “This Is Me” made to the US Billboard Hot 100. Her other albums also made to the top of the charts like Here We Go Again, Unbroken, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me. Her tours are also famous and have earned her millions. Demi has also bagged many awards for her music like five People’s Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Women in Music Award. She has also had numerous nominations such as Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations, and three Brit Award nominations.

Personal Life

Demi has been open about her sexuality and described it as fluid. She has been in a relationship with many celebrities including Joe Jona, Wilmer Valderrama, Luke Rockhold, Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos, Henri Alexander Levy, Austin Wilson and finally, was engaged to Max Ehrich but the couple called it off later that year.

Net Worth of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has a net worth of $40 million. She has earned this through her music and acting career.

