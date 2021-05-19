Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary!

The famous singer and Disney actor Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on Wednesday, and announced changing pronouns to they/them. Lovato has also shared that they have decided to come out as non-binary after doing a lot of self-reflective work.

The singer shared the news via their social media with a video of the first episode of their podcast titled “4D”. Along with the video, Demi wrote, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.”

They announced with a series of tweets, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Demi said in the video, “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering… I wanna make it clear I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

They added, “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

The Canadian actor, writer and creator Kaitlyn Alexander supported Demi and welcomed them to the community. Kaitlyn wrote, “This is awesome, thank you for living your truth loudly. Welcome to the non-binary brigade. We’re really glad you’re here.”

