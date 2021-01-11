DeMar DeRozan: What is the net worth of the basketball player?

DeMar DeRozan Is a well-known Basketball player who plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. He began by playing with the Raptors and later joined the Spurs. He has also played for the World Cup and Summer Olympics. DeMar has also bagged many accolades in both his high school career and NBA career. He has been an achiever since he was young and still has a long way to go in his career. If you are curious regarding his early life, personal life, career and net worth, you have come to the right place. Continue reading this article to find more about this personality. Before that, let’s get to know some very quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About DeMar DeRozan

Renowned for being an NBA player

Born on: August 7, 1989

Age: 31 years

Profession: Professional basketball player

Marital status: single

Kids: 2

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

DeMar DeRozan was born in Compton, California. There is very little information out there about his family. He was interested in basketball since he was young and began his career in this in high school. However, when he was young, his mother suffered from lupus which caused him to raise awareness on it as he grew up. He began his career from Compton High School where he was considered as a valuable recruit. During this time, he was named as the Moore League Most Valuable Player. Moreover, he also won the 2008 McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Competition. Later on, he went to play for the University of South California. Here he formed his Pac-10 All-Freshman Team.

Further, he also managed to gain the title of NBA All-Star in the years 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. DeMar was also part of the United States in international competition. For the 2014 World Cup, he won a Gold Medal.

Personal Life

DeMar was engaged to Kiara and the couple has two daughters. However, the couple broke it off and so currently the player is single. He is also known to be suffering from depression and has joined hands with Kevin Love to spread awareness about mental health.

Net Worth of DeMar DeRozan

DeMar has a net worth of $23 million and this has come from his bonuses and salary in basketball.

