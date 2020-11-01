Dean Cain: The very popular Superman!

Dean Cain

A former football player and now an actor, producer, television presenter Dean George Cain gained popularity for his role as Clark Kent or Superman. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is the show in which he attained so much fame. He was also the host of the show Ripley’s believe it or not.

The early life of the Cain

Dean Cain was born on July 31, 1966, in Michigan. He is the biological son of Roger Tanaka, who is a U.S. serviceman, and mother actress Sharon Thomas. His descent is of English, Welsh, French Canadian, Irish, & Japanese. Cain never in his life met his biological father. According to Cain, Dean Cain shares a bitter relationship with his father. In one of his interviews, he said that he would never be like his father. He also remarked that neither he is a good husband nor a good father. After his father’s death, his mother moved him and older brother Roger to Los Angeles to start an acting career. In the year 1969, Cain’s mother Sharon married film director Christopher Cain, who happily accepted Dean and his brother, Roger Cain. Their family then the family moved to Malibu, California.

The start of his career

Due to the knee injury in the initial years, Cain had to leave football. He had then no hope of getting back into the sports. The actor pursued screenwriting and then moved to act. He appeared in many commercials and TV shows then. In 1993, his career took a turn and he took up the best. He signed for the character of Superman in the show named Lois & Clark: The adventures of superman. It bought millions of views and ended in 1997 with a total of 4 seasons.

In the year 1998, Cain established the production company named Angry Dragon Entertainment. This company then produced the television series named Ripley’s Believe It or Not! He has also appeared in several films, which includes movies The Broken Hearts Club of 2000, Out of Time came in 2003 and Bailey’s Billion$ in the year 2004. He also starred in a recurring role as Casey Manning in the TV series Las Vegas. Recently in 2019, he appeared in the play named FBI Lovebirds with Kristy. The play imitated and mocked two FBI officers.

How is his personal life?

During his time in Princeton University, Cain dated the actress named Brooke Shields for two years. In the year 1997, Cain got engaged to singer named Mindy McCready. The couple parted ways the following year only. He has a son whose name is Christopher Dean Cain. He was born on June 11, 2000. Cain gave this name to his son after his adoptive father, the film director named Christopher Cain.

The net worth

As of 2020, according to latest estimate Dean Cain’s net worth is $6 million.

