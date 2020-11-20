Deadpool 3: Will Deadpool 3 happen? Who will return to the movie?

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the next installment in the action/comedy movie franchise, Deadpool is now under development. The movie will once again feature our favorite anti-hero, Wade Wilson. Ryan Reynolds’ will once again return for another big-screen Deadpool outing.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke about the future of the MCU after Disney’s acquired the rights of Fox Studios. He remarked: “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?” However the third entry is not included in the Phase 4 lineup of MCU, and Rob Liefeld commented that it is not the priority of Disney.

The movie was first launched in 2016 with another sequel in 2018. After the success of the first two movies, fans have been anticipating a sequel. Here’s what we know about the return of Deadpool 3 and that of Wade Wilson.

What can we expect from the upcoming Deadpool movie?

Deadpool 3 will happen at some point of time, but as of now it is not known when it will feature once again. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have reassured that the third movie will happen after it troubled the fans that they did not see Deadpool 3 in the phase 4 of MCU.

Ryan Reynolds commented, “We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy.”

Ro Liefeld had reportedly said a few weeks ago that Deadpool 3 is not going to happen anytime soon. And hence as of now, we do not know anything about the release date.

The lead star Ryan Reynolds had said that the upcoming movie will move in a “completely different direction”. Disney’s decision to acquire Fox transitioning it to MCU is going to affect the production of the movie and as of now we do not know how the upcoming movie will unfold.

While it is not confirmed who is going to feature in the upcoming movie, we expect to see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Colossus by Stefan Kapičić, Negasonic Teenage Warhead by Brianna Hildebrand, Yukio by Shioli Kutsuna, Russell by Julian Dennison and Peter by Rob Delaney.

Not many details are available about the upcoming Deadpool yet. Stay tuned with Tecake for further updates.

