Dead to Me Season 3 will be back for its final season soon!

Showrunner Liz Feldman has confirmed that the Dead to Me tragicomedy series is coming back for its third season. Liz Feldman has officially announced that with the third season, this American dark comedy web television series will shut down. As of now, the release date of Dead to Me third and final season is not announced.

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead role. Showrunner Feldman remarks that she had an incredible time working with the lead characters and she adds that “this is exactly the show I wanted to make”. Feldman further adds that Christina and Linda have been her partners in crime. Lizman adds, “I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

In the second season of Dead to Me, the series ends with a dramatic cliffhanger incident. In the ending sequence, Jen and Judy are left to grapple with a tragic accident, after they fall victim to a hit-and-run car crash. The driver who had caused the accident quickly escape but his identity is revealed. We get to know that it is Steve’s twin brother, Ben played by James Marsden. But as of now, it is not revealed if the accident was planned or purely accidental.

The first season of Dead to Me was released on Netflix on May 3, 2019. The series came back with the second season on May 8 2020.

What can we expect from Dead to Me season 3?

As per the reports, Netflix has announced that there will a third season for the dark comedy series, Dead To Me. Unfortunately, this will be the last season for the series.

The lead character of the series, played by Christina Applegate tweeted the news about the show, “[I will] miss these ladies. But we felt that this is the best way to tie up the story of these women”.

As of now, it is not revealed when the third season of Dead to Me will premiere on Netflix.

The cast members who are expected to return are,

1) Christina Applegate as Jen and

2) Linda Cardellini as Judy

3) James Marsden as Ben

4) Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle,

7) Sam McCarty as Charlie Harding and

8) Brandon Scott as Nick

What will happen in Dead to Me Season 3?

Jen’s (played by Applegate) son Charlie is expected to play a major role in the third season of Dead to Me. The car crash scene in the ending sequence will introduce us to the third season of the series. We will get to know the intentions of Ben who leaves Jen and Judy injured after the car crash scene.

Also Read: Dead to Me Season 2: Where to watch? Plot and much more.

The post Dead to Me Season 3 will be back for its final season soon! by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.