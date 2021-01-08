Dead to Me: Is season three the last episode of the series?

Dead to Me is a dark comedy series that has captured the hearts of many. The show gained popularity after it premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019. The show was renewed again for its second season the same year. It released on May 8, 2020. Liz Feldman is the creator of the show. Joe Hardesty, Linda Cardellini, Peter Chomsky, Buddy Enright and Denise Pleune are the producers of the show. The show has now completed 2 seasons with a total of 20 episodes.

However, we all are curious about the release date of the third season and there is good news. It was announced that the production of the third season will begin in January 2021. However, this can also be prone to delay due to ongoing pandemic. Considering that everything goes according to the plan, we can expect the show to air by the end of this year or in the first few months of 2022.

What is the show about?

Dead to Me has a plot that revolves around two friends Jen and Judy. The two met during a therapy session where the former was dealing with her husband’s death and the latter “claims” she is grieving over the loss of her fiance who died in a heart attack. The show continues as the friends deal with disasters and with Jen unravelling secrets about her husband’s murder and Judy’s secrets. The new season has a lot of adventures on the way and a lot of mysteries to solve.

Other updates on Dead to Me

Dead to Me season 3 will likely make its entry by the end of this year or beginning of 2022 considering that the production begins on January. However, the show has kept the fans on the edge of their seat. The third season is expected to have the same effect on its viewers. However, this will also be the last season of the series leaving the audience with a slightly disappointed feeling.

The cast of the show includes Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Sam McCarthy as Charlie. Luke Roessler as Henry, James Marsden as Steve, Max Jenkins as Christopher, Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez and Brandon Scott as Nick Prager.

