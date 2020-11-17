Dead Island 2: How will be it’s gameplay? When will the game come out?

Dead Island 2 is an upcoming action role-playing game created by Dambuster Studios. It is published by Deep Silver for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is the second installment to the 2011 video game Dead Island and the third big part in the Dead Island series. The storyline in this game is set several months after the story of Dead Island and Escape Dead Island. Unlike its two other games, which took place on islands according to the titles, Dead Island 2 takes place in many different locations in California. The creators had faced a hard time developing it, with development duties firstly controlled by Yager Development until Sumo Digital took over in 2016 and then Dambuster Studios in 2019.

How will be its the gameplay?

Dead Island 2 is going to be different than its other games. The game is still set in a big world map that the player must explore to complete missions and progress through the game. The game is a first-person perspective with the player using both ranged and melee weapons. Most melee weapons can be upgraded in many ways, creating ever more lethal weapons for fighting zombies.

The Rage meter returns in Dead Island 2, giving players a bar of strength for some extra boost. This gives advanced fighting abilities as well as improved weapon abilities. The game’s mechanics have been changed a bit to deliver a much more smooth experience, resulting in many more fights with zombie hordes.

When will it come out?

The first part of the game series was released back in 2006. The sequel Dead Island-2 creation has been much difficult. As per the latest reports, it was going to release in December 2020, and we can hope for a successful launch by the end of the year of early 2021.

What will be the characters in it?

As the game is still undergoing development, there’s not much information about its characters. From what we gathered, Mick Wingert will voice Max, Jennifer Armour, to give Talent voice. Ethan Korver will voice Felix, and Philip Walker and Luke Stevenson will voice the Zombies.

