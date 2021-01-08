Dax Shepard: What is the net worth of the American actor?

Dax Shepard is famous for his appearance in MTV’s Punk’d along with many other shows. Moreover, he also hosted the Armchair Expert, a podcast that interviews famous personalities. He also acted in Without A Paddle, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Employee of the Month, Idiocracy, Let’s Go To Prison and Hit and Run. He also acted in Netflix show The Ranch. To know further about his early life, personal life, career and net worth. Before that, here are some quick facts about Dax Shepard.

Quick Facts About Dax Shepard

Renowned for being an actor

Born on: January 2, 1975

Age: 46

Profession: actor

Married to Kristen Bell

Kids: 2

Siblings: David Shepard, Carly Hatter

How He Became Famous?

Dax Shepard was born in Highland Township, Michigan, Detroit. His parents are Laura LaBo and David Robert “Dave” Shepard, Sr. His mother worked at General Motors and his father was a car salesman. After his parents divorced when he was 3, his mother married thrice after that. Dax completed his studies from UCLA in anthropology. He was interested in stand-up comedy at the time and gave it a try when he moved to Los Angeles. His first success was in the show Punk’d which became a reason for his further ventures. Later, he starred in “Without a Paddle” and “Zathura: A Space Adventure.” His other movies are “Employee of the Month”, “Idiocracy”, “Let’s Go to Prison”, “When in Rome”, “Parenthood” and “Hit and Run”.

Personal Life

Dax Shepard was married to Kristen Bell on June 26, 2013, and the couple has two daughters. The couple met during the birthday party of their mutual friend.

Dax had also opened up about his substance abuse issues as a teenager which again relapsed when he grew up. However, he announced that he is back to being sober again in his podcast.

Also Read: Matt Lauer: How much is the famous former TV news anchor worth?

Net worth of Dax Shepard

Dax has a net worth of around $40 million. This money has come from his career in the entertainment industry.

The post Dax Shepard: What is the net worth of the American actor? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.