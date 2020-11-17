David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller: Personal life, net worth and career

David Schwimmer is known by his famous role in the TV series Friends as Ross Geller. He has explored his skills in the field of acting as well as directing. His life is also a story of struggles like most actors. He also played a role in many other films before coming to Friends which made a star out of him. He also directed few episodes of the show. The fans still remember and recognise the cast for their role in the show. During and after the show, David took part in many other films but they did not become a major success.

Childhood and early life

David Schwimmer was born on November 2, 1996, in Queens, New York. His parents Arthur Schwimmer and Arlene Colman are Jewish and worked as Attorneys. He has an older sibling Ellie. As a child, our own Ross Geller was a fan of acting and used to take part in theatre. He also attended Ian McKellen’s Shakespeare workshop when he was young. He attended Beverly Hills High school and later joined Northwestern University after his parents insisted he go to college. After Highschool David wanted to go for acting. He always had a passion for acting and used to be part of theatre from school to college and even after that. However, he went to Los Angeles to pursue his action.

Personal and career life of Ross Geller

David Schwimmer’s acting career began with A Deadly Silence. He also acted in other movies like The Wonder Years, Flight of the intruder, and Couples. David’s major breakthrough happened with Friends. He did the role of a romantic palaeontologist named Ross Geller. He also directed various films and even some episodes of Friends series. David later won an Emmy for best supporting and outstanding actor.

He was married to Zoe Buckman and later divorced in 2017. He has a daughter named Clea. David has also faced many rumours and legal issues like every other actor. He has also been part of Rape Treatment Centre in Santa Monica.

What is the net worth of David Schwimmer?

Our very own Ross Geller has managed to win Rachel’s heart as well as earn a lot of money throughout his career. He has a net worth around $85 million. Schwimmer has made his return to acting recently once again in the show Intelligence.

