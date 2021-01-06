Dave Portnoy: How much is the owner of Barstool Sports worth?

David Scott Portnoy, famously known as Dave Portnoy, is an American internet celebrity and blogger. He is also the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, which is concerned with sports and pop culture. Barstool Sports is headquartered in New York City, and was established in the year 2003.

Dave Portnoy had started working with Yankee Group, an IT market research firm after he graduated. Here’s what you need to know about his life.

Quick facts about Dave Portnoy

Name: David Scott Portnoy

Birth Date: March 22, 1977

Present age: 43 years old

Birth Place: Swampscott, Massachusetts, U.S.

Education: University of Michigan

Employer: Barstool Sports (2003–present)

Spouse(s): Renee Satherthwaite(m. 2009; separated 2017)​

Website: www.barstoolsports.com

Net Worth: $120 million

What about his early life?

Dave Portnoy was born on March 22, 1977 to Michael and Linda. He grew up in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Their Dave Portnoy went to Swampscott High School. He was also a batchmate of ESPN’s Todd McShay. In 1999, Dave Portnoy completed his degree in education, from the University of Michigan. After completing his degree, he moved to Boston to initiate his career with Yankee Group, an IT market research firm.

What about his career?

Dave Portnoy is an American businessman, and he has also laid the foundation of Barstool Sports. It is a digital sports conglomerate. He established Barstool Sports in 2003, which began to develop as a print publication for the Boston metro area.

In the year 2017, he built up a pizza review series titled as “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.” In 2019, the National Labor Relations Board began to investigate Portnoy owing to the charges that he illegally threatened to fire his workers if they unionize. However, in 2019, he settled and reasoned with the National Labor Relations Board.

What about his personal life?

Dave Portnoy belongs to Jewish ancestry. Dave Portnoy was married to Renee Satherthwaite in the year 2009. However, after nine years their marriage came to an end. Dave Portnoy and Renee Satherthwaite separated in January 2017.

How much is he worth?

Dave Portnoy has an estimated net worth of a whopping $120 million. He has gathered a huge profit from the development of the popular and controversial sports and men’s lifestyle blog, Barstool Sports.

The post Dave Portnoy: How much is the owner of Barstool Sports worth? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.