Dave Franco: Net worth and other facts about the American Actor

Dave Franco, younger brother of actor James Franco, has been in the spotlight after his roles in “Scrubs,” “21 Jump Street”, “Now You See Me,” “Now You See Me 2”, and “Neighbors.” He got the advantage of having his big breakthrough after his first movie. This further gave him the title “Breakout Stars to Watch For” in that year. Apart from being an actor, he has also entered into a career of direction. He directed and co-wrote the screenplay of the film The Rentals. However, to learn more about this celebrity, his childhood, personal life, career, and net worth, keep reading. Before that, here are some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Dave Franco

Renowned for his role in Scrubs

Born on: June 12, 1985

Age: 35 years

Profession: Actor, director

Married to: Alison Brie

Kids: none

Siblings: James Franco and Tom Franco

How He Became Famous?

Dave Franco was born in Palo Alto, California. His parents are Betsy Lou and Douglas Eugene Franco. His mother was a poet, author, and editor, and her writing career has had an influence on him. Dave’s father was the head of Silicon Valley Business. As a teenager, he wanted to be a creative writing teacher, and he had a flair for writing. However, after the persuasion of his brother’s manager, as his brother had by then entered into the field of acting, he joined theatre class. Further, this led to him developing an interest in acting.

He made his debut in the series “7th Heaven”. He also did several other roles in “Do Not Disturb,” “Young Justice,” “Superbad,” “After Sex,” “The Shortcut,” “Greenberg,” “Charlie St. Cloud,” and “The Broken Tower.” His big breakthrough happened after his role in Scrubs. After this, he gained recognition and got many chances and roles in several movies. Now he has also ventured into directing.

Personal Life

Dave Franco initially dated Dianna Agron between the years 2008-2009. However, after the couple broke up, he was romantically involved with Alison Brie from 2012. The couple got engaged in 2015 and two years later married in a private ceremony.

Net worth of Dave Franco

Dave Franco has a net worth of $10 million, and this money comes from his career in acting and his long list of notable characters. However, this number is likely to go up in the future years.

