Dave Chappelle: How did the celebrity rise to fame?

Dave Chappelle is well known for his stand up special in Netlfix along with other works. He has done many roles in shows and movies. He has also bagged many accolades for these roles like Emmy Awards and even the Grammy. Moreover, Dave has been appreciated widely for most of his works as both a comedian and actor. This also makes him the richest comedian. He was paid 20 million for his Netflix special. To know more about his personal life, wife, kids, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Let’s get to some quick facts about him before that.

Quick Facts About Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is renowned for being a comedian and actor

Born on: August 24, 1973

Age: 47

Profession: stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer

Married to Elaine Erfe

Kids: Sulayman, Ibrahim, Sanaa

Siblings: none

How He Became Famous?

Dave Chappelle was born in Washington DC. His parents were Yvonne Chappelle Seon and William David Chappelle III. Both his parents worked as professors and was very much involved in politics. As a child, he was deeply influenced by Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor. His parents separated when he was young and he continued to live with both of them. Dave wanted to be a comedian since he was small and went to pursue his career in this.

He made his debut in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and went on to do other works. He also worked in his own show Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central. Dave also hosted Saturday Night Live. Later, he also signed a deal with Netflix. He has received many awards for his roles and shows and also played a role in A Star is Born.

Personal Life

Dave Chappelle was hitched to Elaine Mendoza Erfe in 2001 and the couple still remains together. The couple has three kids Sulayman, Ibrahim and Sanaa. Dave also converted his religion to Islam.

Net worth of Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle has a net worth of $50 million. His income mainly comes from his stand-up specials.

