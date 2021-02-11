Daryl Sabara: Megan Trainor’s Husband and Spy Kids fame

Daryl Sabara is an American actor. His full name is Daryl Cristopher Sabara. He is known for his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movie series. He also did many television shows and films like Generator Rex, The Polar Express, Keeping Up with the Steins. He also was a judge on America’s Most Talented Kids.

Early Life

Daryl Sabara was born on 14 June 1992 in Los Angeles, California. He did his graduation from West Torrance High School in 2010. His mother Krebs is of Jewish Russian descent and father is of Polish descent. Sabara began acting with a regional ballet company, South Bay Ballet.

Career

Sabara started his acting during the mid-1990s. He appeared on episodes of Murphy Brown, Life’s Work and Will and Grace. After these small acts, he got the role of Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids Series. His part of Juni Cortez was trendy among the pre-teen audience. He also provided the voice to a main character in the 2004 animated version of The Polar Express. He also voiced the main character for Generator Rex. His next appearance was in the movie Her Best Movie and appeared as a school bully in Rob Zombie’s Halloween. He also made a guest appearance in FRIENDS as the character Owen in 2003. Ha also worked for a while in Disney’s Wizard of Beverly Place. Sabara appeared in two episodes of The Batman as the sidekick of villain Wrath.

Personal Life Of Daryl Sabara

Sabara was raised by his mother, who was a social worker. He also has a fraternal brother who also is an actor. In 2016, Sabara started dating Meghan Trainor, who is a very popular American singer-songwriter. They married on 22 December 2018 on Meghan’s 25th birthday.

Net Worth of Daryl Sabara

Daryl Sabara has a net worth of approximately $750 million. The central part of his net worth is thanks to his acting and voice-over skills.

