Darth Vader: What is David Prowse net worth and personal life?

David Prowse is known for his role as the Darth Vader in the Star Wars sequel. Apart from this, he was also a bodybuilder and weightlifter. However, the actor died at the age of 85 on November 28, 2020. His other works are the documentary I Am Your Father, and also as the Green Cross Man. It was also said that he was given a positive role in the Star Wars trilogy but he refused it to become the antagonist. Along with all this, he also wrote two books Fitness is Fun and Straight From the Force’s Mouth. His death was considered a great loss to the entertainment industry. Despite being the most notable villains, he was on the contrary a hero in the lives of many. He was also a huge lover of his fans. To know more about this legend’s personal life, career and net worth, continue reading.

Childhood and early life

David Prowse aka Darth Vader was born on July 1, 1935, in Bristol, England. He was interested in being a bodybuilder and this also matched his 6ft tall body. He also worked as a bouncer in a dance club. David met his wife here who helped in Henleaze Swimming Pool. His success in weightlifting got him a job in a London based weightlifting company.

Personal life and career

David Prowse has also taken part in the commonwealth games. He then went on to train some other heroes for their roles like Cristopher Reeve for his Superman role and Cary Elwes for his role in The Princess Bride. Apart from being the Darth Vader, David was famous for being the Green Cross Man. David had his first appearance in a movie as Frank Alexander’s bodyguard, Julian in A Clockwork Orange. George Lucas noticed his role in this and decided to adopt him as his Darth Vader. His other films include Casino Royale, Hammerhead, The Horror of Frankenstein, Up the Chastity Belt, Carry On Henry, Vampire Circus, Black Snake, White Cargo, Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell, Callan, Jabberwocky, The People That Time Forgot.

He married Norma Scammell and is the father of three children. He also suffered from arthritis from a young age. It kept disappearing and reappearing throughout his life.

Also Read: George Lucas: What is the Star Wars creator’s net worth?

What is the net worth of David Prowse, the Darth Vader?

His net worth is said to be an estimate of $3 million. He has earned all of this through his acting and bodybuilding career and even as a trainer.

The post Darth Vader: What is David Prowse net worth and personal life? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.