Danny Masterson: What is his journey towards fame?

Danny Masterson is well known for his role as Steven Hyde in the show “That ’70s Show”. Along with this, he also works as a DJ in the name ‘DJ Mom Jeans’. His other shows are “The Ranch”. However, the actor has also faced rape allegation from several women. Last year, he was arrested and charged for this. This article will give you more details about his personal life, childhood, career and his net worth so continue reading to know more. Before that, let me take you through some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Danny Masterson

Renowned for his role in That ’70s Show

Born on: March 13, 1976

Age: 44 years

Profession: actor, DJ

Married to: Bijou Philips

Kids: Fianna Francis

Siblings: Christopher Masterson, Half siblings Jordan Masterson and Alanna Masterson

How He Rose To Fame?

Danny Masterson was born in Long Island, New York and he was raised in Garden City and East Williston. He wanted to be part of the entertainment industry since he was young and so he began pursuing his career in this at a young age itself. He began modelling at the age of four. Danny began acting at the age of eight and by sixteen years he had become part of almost 100 commercials. He had his first major role in “Beethoven’s 2nd”. Later he got his role in “That ’70s Show” after the team was impressed during auditioning and rewrote the whole character for him. His other shows are “Punk’d”, “Yes Man”, “The Bridge to Nowhere”, “White Collar” and “The Chicago 8”.

Personal Life

Danny is married to Bijou Phillips in the year 2011. Three years later, the couple had a child, Fianna Francis. Moreover, the actor has recently been accused of rape allegations and there have been several confessions made by women.

Net worth of Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson has a net worth of $8 million. This he has earned from his various shows and movies he has participated in. However, he also had to pay quite a price for his legal issues.

