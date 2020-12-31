Danny Glover: How much is his worth in 2020?

Daniel Lebron Glover, famously known as Danny Glover is an American actor, film director, and also an active political activist. His presence on screen, stage and television has spanned for more than 35 years.

Danny Glover is famously known for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the film series titled as Lethal Weapon. Some of the movies in which he has played a commendable role are, The Color Purple (1985), To Sleep with Anger (1990), Predator 2 (1990), Angels in the Outfield (1994) and Operation Dumbo Drop (1995). He is also humanitarian fighting for human rights, focussing on issues of poverty, disease, and economic development. Here’s what you need to know about his life and career.

Quick facts about Danny Glover

Name: Daniel Lebern Glover

Birth Date: July 22, 1946

Age: 74

Birth Place: San Francisco, California, U.S.

Nationality: American

Famous as: Actor, director, activist

Years active: 1978–present

Spouse(s): Asake Bomani​(m. 1975; div. 2000)​; Eliane Cavalleiro ​(m. 2009)​

Children: 1

Net worth: $40 million

What about his early life?

Danny Glover was born on July 22, 1946, in San Francisco, to Carrie (Hunley) and James Glover. Danny’s father was a World War II veteran. Danny Glover did his graduation from San Francisco, from George Washington High School. He also attended the San Francisco State University (SFSU) in the late 1960s but did not graduate.

What are the significant highlights of his career?

Danny Glover is one of the most dynamic actors and has played several iconic roles since he initiated his acting career in 1979.

Some of his best roles are in the movies:

1) Places In The Heart

2) Sorry To Bother You

3) Antz

4) The Last Black Man in San Francisco

5) The Old Man & The Gun

6) Witness (1985)

7) Tour De Pharmacy (2017)

8) To Sleep With Anger (1990)

9) Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

10) Beyond The Lights (2014)

What about his personal life?

Danny Glover married Asake Bomani in the year 1975. They have a daughter, Mandisa, who was born in 1976. However, Glover and Bomani divorced in 2000. In 2009, Danny Glover tied the nuptial knot for the second time with Eliane Cavalleiro.

How much is the net worth of Danny Glover?

Danny Glover has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The American actor, producer, director, has played iconic roles in film credits which range from the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise to various smaller independent features.

