Daniel Gillies: What is the net worth of the New Zealand actor?

Daniel Gillies is a famous New Zealand actor. Most of us know him as Elijah Mikaelson from Vampire Diaries. He has also appeared in other shows like The Originals, which is a spin-off of the show The Vampire Diaries, Saving Hope. However, the actor earned a good name for his role in the series. Further, continue reading to know about Daniel Gillies personal life, childhood, net worth and career. Before that, let’s get to know some quick facts about the actor.

Quick Facts About Daniel Gillies

Renowned for playing the role of Elijah Mikaelson in Vampire Diaries

Born on 14 March 1976

Age: 44 years

Profession: actor

Married to Rachael Leigh Cook (div: 2019)

Kids: Charlotte Easton Gillies and Theodore Vigo Gilles

Siblings: not known

How He Rose to Fame?

Daniel Gillies was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Later, his parents decided to return to New Zealand. He comes from a family with people of good medical background. His father worked as a paediatrician and his mother, a nurse. However, Daniel was not into this field and wanted to pursue his career in acting. Due to the lack of opportunities in New Zealand, he shifted to Australia. He worked as a waiter and dishwasher in Canada after that. He moved to Los Angeles after that.

After moving here, he was cast in Bride and Prejudice and Spider-Man 2. He played guest roles in shows like Masters of Horror, NCIS and True Blood. His big breakthrough happened in 2010 when he was cast in The Vampire Diaries and later also acted in the spin-off The Originals. Later, he also directed and wrote the movie the Broken Kingdom.

Personal Life

Daniel Gillies was married to Rachael Leigh Cookin 2004. The couple has two children Charlotte Easton Gillies and Theodore Vigo Gilles. They broke it off in 10 July 2020 and announced the divorce through instagram.

Also Read: Nina Dobrev: Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actress married?

Net worth of Daniel Gillies

Daniel has a net worth of around $3 million. He earned this from his career in the field of acting.

The post Daniel Gillies: What is the net worth of the New Zealand actor? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.