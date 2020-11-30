Dan Bilzerian best known for his lavish lifestyle a journey to become rich !

Dan Bilzerian is an American social-media celebrity and gambler, best known for his lavish lifestyle. His net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

Dan Bilzerian Early Life –

Dan was born on December 7, 1980, in Tampa, Florida. From his father’s side, he has American roots. He has one younger brother Adam. His father’s name is Paul Bilzerian and his mother’s, Terri Steffen. When he was born his father began to get rich and by the time he reached primary school his father became the richest businessman in that area. In 1991 Paul was imprisoned but still, he managed to keep funds for both his son.

Following his father’s footsteps, Dan wanted to join the American Army. For his higher education, he joined the University of Florida. But he couldn’t focus on his studies. At the university, he learned to play Poker. In business and criminology, he did his graduation. Navy SEAL training program Dan enroll his name in 2000 but due to lack of discipline, he could not complete the training. He was expelled on charges related to safety violations on the shooting range. He finally gave up and started playing gambling.

Dan Bilzerian Career Life –

At higher stakes, Dan started playing poker and also started making fortune in that. He also founded some start-ups but his main source of income was gambling. He was very good at playing poker but some people claim Dan to be a fraud and others praised his success. In 2009 Dan played the World Series of Poker and earned 180 spots at the end of the tournament. He continued to get rich and turned into a celebrity on social media.

In 2013 he claimed that he made over $10 million on a single night by playing poker and over $50 million in 1 year. He has been highly attracted to adventure sports and because of this interest, he got few roles in action films.

Olympus Has Fallen in 2013 was his first debut film where he did a small role. The film starred Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. Lone Survivor (2014) the war film was his next film where he played the role of Daniel Healy. He acted in The Other Woman, The Equalizer, Extraction, and War Dogs.

Dan Bilzerian Personal Life –

He had two heart attacks on 2 consecutive days before he reached the age of 25. According to doctors heart attacks were due to binge drinking and consumption of cocaine and weed, accompanied by a lot of sex. He had two mansions one in Nevada and another one in Hollywood Hills. He keeps hopping between the two.

