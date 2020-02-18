Cygnus cargo ship delivers cheese, candy and science gear to space station astronauts

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship came to the International Space Station Tuesday (Feb 18) to make a hand-to-hand delivery of cheese, candy and science gear for NASA.

The uncrewed Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft was recorded with a station robot arm by NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, among 3 Expedition 62 crewmembers presently living aboard the orbiting laboratory. Northrop Grumman introduced the Cygnus spacecraft right into orbit on an Antares rocket on Saturday (Feb 15) from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island,Virginia

“Cygnus capture full,” Morgan radioed NASA’s Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston as he tweezed the dazzling silver Cygnus from space at 4: 05 a.m. EST (0905 GMT). The 2 spacecraft were cruising 265 miles (426 kilometers) over southeast Russia at the time.

Related: See outstanding launch images of Antares and Cygnus NG-13!

More: Bacteria & & bone: Here’s the science releasing on Cygnus NG-13

Northrop Grumman called the Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” after the lateMaj Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., that made background in 1967 as the initial African American ever before picked to be an astronaut when he was selected to fly for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory, an intended armed force space station.But Lawrence passed away in a training mishap later on that year and never ever had the possibility to fly inspace

“As the initial African-American to be picked as an astronaut by a nationwide space program, Robert specified feasible versus the probabilities when he was picked for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbital Laboratory task in 1967,” Morgan claimed after catching theCygnus “Tragically,Major Lawrence passed away in an airplane training mishap that very same year. But while Robert never ever introduced right into Earth orbit, he stays an useful sign of progression and incorporation in human spaceflight, and it’s our honor to invite the S.S. Robert H. Lawrence,Jr aboard the ISS.”

U.S. Air ForceMaj Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., the initial African-American ever before picked as an astronaut, stands following to an F-104 Starfighter supersonic jet in this picture. The Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft is called the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” to recognize the astronaut, that passed away in a training mishap in 1967 prior to he might introduce. (Image credit scores: U.S. Air Force)

The Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft is bring greater than 7,500 pounds. (3,400 kilos) of science experiments, products and various other essential gear for the station’s three-person Expediton 62 staff. In enhancement to Morgan, the staff consists of NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, that regulates the objective.

Cygnus is providing some unique science gear to the station, consisting of 20 various experiments. Among them is Mochii, a tiny scanning electron microscopic lense that is the very first inspace It will certainly assist astronauts learn what products are constructed from in orbit, as opposed to waiting months for an evaluation on the ground. Other tools will certainly be made use of for bone loss researches and to examination infections that can target particular germs as a possible future medicine.

Among the science experiments are some extremely unique deals with for theastronauts There’s fresh fruit and candy to please the staff’s craving for sweets.

And after that there’s celebrity.

For the very first time, NASA’s Food Lab at the Johnson Space Center was able to load some difficult cheeses in a cooler-like “chilly bag” for theastronauts The station staff has actually been asking for Parmesan and various other difficult cheeses considering that September as a choice to the butter-like spread presently readily available. But locating a fresh difficult cheese prior to a launch, and after that maintaining it fresh for the days-long journey to the station was an obstacle.

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit scores: NASA TELEVISION)

The Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship is linked to the International Space Station’s Unity component on an Earth- dealing with port as a sundown starts in space onFeb 18, 2020.

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit scores: NASA TELEVISION)

An uncrewed Northrop Grumman Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship is recorded by a robot arm at the International Space Station to supply greater than 7,500 pounds. (3,400 kilos) of products to the orbiting research laboratory onFeb 18, 2020.

Image 3 of 3

(Image credit scores: NASA)

This NASA visuals programs the area of the Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship on the Unity component after its arrival at the International Space Station onFeb 18,202 Visiting Russian spacecraft are likewise revealed.

Ryan Dowdy, food systems supervisor at the Food Lab, informedSpace com his group was able to locate Wisconsin sharp cheddar, Parmesan and Fontina cheeses (concerning 2 wedges each) from a neighborhood grocery store and establish a brand-new procedure to include them as “late stowage” 24 hrs prior to launch. They were crammed in chilled chilly bag much like the fruit (and some organic science gear) and introduced to thestation

Dowdy claimed his group was unable to locate Manchego cheese, an unique staff demand, as formerly reported, however does wish it will certainly offer the astronauts a little tip of residence.

“The cheese that we do send out usually in the common food selection is a rack steady cheddar cheese spread,” Dowdy claimed. “And that is globes of far from a wedge of Parmesan cheese, as you can envision. Sending this is a suggestion of residence.”

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik @space com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.