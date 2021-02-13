Cyberpunk 2077 the most anticipated game ever and about it

Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing game developed by CD Projekt. This game was developed using REDengine 4. The game is set in the Night City in the Cyberpunk universe. This is a FPP game with a customizable character known as V. Cyberpunk was released on 10 December, 2020.

Gameplay

Cyberpunk is a FPP game in which the character V can be customized in terms of the body, intelligence, technical etc. The name can aim, take cover, run, jump, slide. There are different types of weapons like Power, Tech and Smart. Damage is also of four types Physical, EMP, Thermal and Chemical. The game consists of six different regions which can be explored on foot or in vehicles. Vehicles feature both TPP and FPP modes. When completed, there are many different quests, give experience points and creds, which are used to unlock skills, place,s and quests. The other choices that the player make leads to different endings.

Development

CD Projekt developed cyberpunk. The game is inspired by Blade Runner and anime Ghost in the Shell. The game took almost $313 million to produce. This game is one of the most expensive games ever made. The developers partnered with different companies like Nvidia, QLOC And Jali Research. The game script was written in Polish, and it was later translated into English. The makers of the game gave the dialogues their particular attention. Conversations in different languages were recorded separately, and sometimes the character’s background and situation were also told to the actors so they could put themselves into the role.

Post-release the game faced many problems. Some players reported that while playing a particular section of the game epileptic seizures were triggered. The game also had many bugs in the consoles.

Sales of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk received millions of pre-orders. It was a bestseller on Steam. CD Projekt reported that the pre-orders alone covered the production as well as marketing cost of the game. However, the sales dropped dramatically after the players reported issues. The game sold well over 14 million copies worldwide in December 2020. Cyberpunk grossed $610 million in digital sales as of 31 December 2020.

