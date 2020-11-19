Constantine Season 2, Does showmakers cancelled the sequels?

Yes, after the first season of Constantine, On May 8, 2015, showmakers had canceled the show for another season i.e., Constantine Season 2, as the ratings were not up to the network’s mark. One of the actors Ryan portraying as John Constantine has stated that if the show was on another channel, the ratings could have been more.

Moreover, Constant is a detective drama TV series. It was created by Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer. It is created on the DC Comics character John Constantine. Matt Ryan plays as John Constantine, who is a British exorcist and occult detective who becomes a hunter of supernatural creatures. The series started on NBC from October 24, 2014, to February 13, 2015, and had over 13 episodes.

What happened to Constantine Season 2?

Well, as it is clear above that the creators have canceled it’s another season, we are unable to reveal the storyline of season 2. Moreover, the NBC network revealed that they won’t let season 2 to come out.

After a small role in Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow had given Constantine a role to get the best of his abilities. He got on the show in Season 3, Constantine was said to be the most amazing character, but also as an important member of the team.

How did Constantine combine with Legends of Tomorrow?

At the start of season 4, Constantine became a regular member in the show. This gave the show to develop more episodes that involved mythical creatures. The writers added Constantine’s horror with some of the Legends’, like the summer-camp monster in “Wet Hot American Bummer” or the children’s evil toy in “Hell No, Dolly!”

How Legends of Tomorrow helped Constantine to continue?

Constantine got the chance to fight the enemy Astra again. It was the best way for the Constantine series to continue in Legends’. And it also helped the character to progress and giving him a chance to correct his mistakes for what he did. While Constantine was leaked about Astra’s escape from Hell, the story was never solved due to the cancellation of the show. As the series was canceled fans thought they would never get to see it. But the Legends’ Season 5 made the character to progress. He saved Astra and undid few tragedies he had faced over the years. The team also gave John the love and support that he never got from his own family, and it helped him a reason to keep fighting for the good.

The post Constantine Season 2, Does showmakers cancelled the sequels? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.