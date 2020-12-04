Conor McGregor: Who is Conor McGregor and how much is he worth?

Conor Anthony McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.

McGregor established a love for football and boxing at a very young age. In November this year, he was ranked number 12 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and number 4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Quick facts about Conor

Name: Conor Anthony McGregor

Birth Date: 14 July 1988

Age: 32 years old

Birth Place: Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland

Nickname(s): Notorious

Division: Featherweight (2008–2015); Lightweight (2008–2012, 2016–2018); Welterweight (2016, 2020)

Style: Boxing

Stance: Southpaw

Team: SBG Ireland

Early life of Conor McGregor

Conor was born in Crumlin, Dublin on 14 July 1988, to Tony and Margaret McGregor. At the age of 12, he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club. In 2006, he moved to Lucan, Dublin, where he attended Gaelcholáiste Coláiste Cois Life. In Lucan, he met future UFC fighter Tom Egan and together they soon started training in mixed martial arts (MMA).

What about his career?

Conor McGregor was introduced into the fight world by Tom Egan. He began fighting at the Ring of Truth promotion in Ireland,l. As he turned professional, he started winning the CWFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships.

Conor is no doubt one of the most celebrated fighters in the history of UFC. At UFC 194, he had won against Jose Aldo in 13 seconds into the first round. With this, he scored the quickest victory in a UFC title fight. He then defeated Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 to become the UFC Lightweight Champion. After this, he became the first two-division champion in the entire history of the promotion. The fight that ensued in UFC 229 is the biggest one recorded in history, in terms of pay-per-view buys.

What about his personal life?

Conor announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin in August this year. The couple has two children, Croatia McGregor and Conor Jack McGregor Jr.

Conor McGregor net worth

Conor McGregor’s has an estimated net worth in 2020 is $120 million. Conor McGregor presently occupies the second position on the Forbes lists, placing No. 53 on the Celebrity 100 2020 list and No. 16 on the list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2020. He is one of the most talented mixed martial artists of all times.

