Conjunction of Mars and Antares

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of picture
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of picture
Jan 15, 2020
Equipment
Canon EOS M100, 50 mm, f2. 8
Description
The Red Planet and the Red Giant with each other once again.
.
.
.
CLASSIFICATIONS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(******************************** )(***************************************** )(*********************************************** )(**************************************************** )Pictures
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
About
dr. ski
Studentof theCelestialSphere for the last(******************* )years;(******************** )years from mid-Northern latitudes and the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What a journey!
.
.
.
.
Add Comment