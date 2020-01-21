Comet C/2017 T2 PanSTARRS on the last night of 2019

Photographer
Alain Jouchoux
alain.jouchoux@gmail.com
Location of picture
Photo taken near Boulder, Co facility, from my front lawn
Date/Time of picture
This picture was taken on the last night of 2019 in between 6: 40 pm and also 8: 04 pm MST
Equipment
Scope: Explore Scientific ED 80; Camera: Canon 600 D; Mount: Sky Watcher EQM-35 Pro; Acquisition and also handling software program: Nebulosity 4.3
Description
This photo was made by piling 80 60- 2nd light framework taken at ISO 1600 making use of the comet coma as piling referral
