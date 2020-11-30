Colton Underwood: Why has The Bachelor star erased his Instagram posts?

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has been living in many hearts. Moreover, his relationship with Cassie Randolph in the show gained love from the audience as well. However, after almost two years of dating, the two met the rough patch in their love life. As a result, the couple broke off in May and they went their separate ways.

Recently, Colton Underwood erased all his Instagram posts. He either deleted them all or archived them. However, Colton’s Instagram consists of zero posts since the beginning of the month. But the question is, Why?

Who is Colton Underwood?

For those who don’t know about Colton Underwood, he is an American reality television personality. Colton gained his fame from the dating show ‘The Bachelor’. Prior to the show, Colton was also featured in ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’.

Before the television world, Colton was a football tight end for Illinois State. He has played with/for San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Certainly, Colton became a contestant in ‘The Bachelorette’ after he was released by the Raiders. Moreover, Colton Underwood is the founder of ‘Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation’, which raises money for cystic fibrosis research. Also, before becoming a part of reality TV shows, Colton dated the American gymnast Aly Raisman.

Why did Colton delete Instagram posts?

As mentioned above, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph got into a quarrel. The situation was such a mess, that Cassie was granted a temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood. Apparently, Cassie had claimed that Colton stalked her outside her apartment and her parents’ beach house. She also alleged Colton for sending her and her friends harassing text messages from an unknown number. Cassie also complained that Colton installed a tracking device under Cassie’s car. Later, Colton admitted to being the sender of those messages.

Colton and Cassie started dating in early 2019. The couple met at ‘The Bachelor’ where Colton was the lead. Certainly, Cassie Randolph won the show and they dated for almost two years.

Later in early November, Colton said that Cassie dropped the temporary restraining order. He said that both of them reached a mutual but private agreement. In fact, Colton believed that Cassie did nothing wrong in filing for the restraining order. However, there was no official word from Cassie about the matter. Apparently, Cassie and Colton’s agreement could signal the end of the conflict between the two.

Soon after Colton’s announcement, Colton wiped his Instagram. The Bachelor star deleted all his Instagram posts and hasn’t uploaded since. However, Colton’s Twitter is the same as before, but he doesn’t use it anymore. Certainly, it looks like Colton is taking a break from social media after the public feud with ex girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

