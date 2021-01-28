Colton Underwood: Personal life and net worth of the football player

Colton Underwood is a well known American football player and played for Illinois State. Moreover, he also appeared in The Bachelorette. He has had a successful career in both these ventures. He won accolades like Reality TV Awards and MTV Movie Awards. Recently, he has also been accused of a lot of dramas in his personal life. Now, a brief idea about his career has been familiarised. Further, this article will tell you more about his personal life, net worth, career, and childhood. Before we get to that, here are some quick facts for you to read.

How did he rise to fame?

Colton Underwood was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. His parents are Scott and Donna Underwood. Both his parents are also athletes in the same university he graduated from. His father played football, and his mother was a volleyball player. Colton was a student of St. Patrick Grade school, Central Grade School, and Washington Community High School. He followed his father and played football for college. He signed to various teams, including San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers, and Oakland Raiders. After this, he joined the television and took part in The Bachelorette’s season 14. He was also part of season five of Bachelor in Paradise. He also returned for the 23rd season of The Bachelor.

Along with this, he is also a philanthropist and established the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. This organization funds cystic fibrosis research and medical equipment. This he began in memory of his cousin, who was the victim of the disease.

Personal Life

Colton Underwood was initially in a relationship with Aly Raisman and then was romantically involved with Cassie Randolph after meeting her in The Bachelor. The two got back together and were dating till May 2020. He was later accused of stalking and sending harassing messages to her.

Net worth of Colton Underwood

Colton has a net worth of $1 million. He is a talented and professional player and television personality who has earned fame and fortune through his career years.

