Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship didn’t work out very well. Since 2017 the couple was on and off. In March 2020 they call it a quit. That was the end of the relationship. The couple dated each other for 3 years.

May 2020 Update About Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart –

According to media update Cole and Lili’s love story over. As per the update of a leading news channel they broke up in April. Riverdale shoot was shut down due to the pandemic and at the time of closure, both Cole and Lili were in a good place. Both isolated separately and distance has created so much of a problem in their relationship.

August 2020 Update About Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart –

After a few months of speculation Cole through his Insta account confirmed the news of separation from Lili. He wrote, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.” He also shared that he had an incredible experience which he would cherish. He feels lucky that he got a chance to fall in love. Cole even wished to Lili the utmost love and happiness. In an interview, Lili talked about the withdrawal of love. She also talked about the depression she went for the past few months.

Recent Update About Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart –

As per sources, Cole has moved out of the relationship and can be seen with some other actress (Reina Silva) and creating speculations in the mind of the audience. They both were seen hanging out in Vancouver. Once the media also caught Reina hugging Cole. This is enough to sparkle dating humor.

More recently both Cole and Lili were seen at the same Halloween party. On 31 Oct.2020 Lili, Camila and Madelaine took to Instagram to post pictures about the party. Both Cole and Lili did not post any pictures together.

The post Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart call it a quit after being into 3 years of relationship! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.