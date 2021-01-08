Cody Simpson: What is the net worth of this celebrity?

Cody Simpson is well known for singing covers of songs by Jason Mraz and Justin Timberlake. Along with this, he is also a songwriter, dancer, actor, model and swimmer. He is also widely popular for dating Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus. However, just like other artists such as Shawn Mendes. He also began by recording covers in his bedroom which later on became viral and earned him popularity among the people. To know more about this personality’s personal life, childhood, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Let me take you through some quick facts before that.

Quick Facts About Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson is famous for being a singer and swimmer.

Born on: 11 January 1997

Age: 23 years

Profession: singer, songwriter, dancer, swimmer

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: Tom and Alli

How He Became Famous?

Cody Simpson was born in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. His parents are Brad and Angie Simpson. He was competitive as a child and had a genuine passion for swimming which led him to win the two gold medals at the 2009 Queensland Swimming Championships. However, later he began recording covers in his bedroom. He sang songs of Jason Mraz and Justin Timberlike. This included “I’m Yours”, “Cry Me a River”, “Señorita”, “I Want You Back”. He had his major breakthrough after Shawn Campbell discovered him. Since the age of 13, he began releasing his own singles like “iYiYi” and “Summertime”. Moreover, Cody was also a participant of Dancing with the Stars but later got eliminated. He has also appeared in TV shows such as Instant Mom, Cougar Town and The Smiley Face Killers.

Personal life

Cody was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid from 2013 to 2015. Later he was with Miley Cyrus from 2019 to 2020. Recently, the young celebrity is with Marloes Stevens, who is a model.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Jokes About Liam Hemsworth Split-Up And Falling In Love With Cody Simpson, Details Inside

Net Worth of Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson has a net worth of $5 million. He has just begun his career and so the number is likely to increase in the future.

The post Cody Simpson: What is the net worth of this celebrity? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.