Close encounter of Neptune and Venus

Photographer

dr. ski

Email

dktrski@yahoo.com.ph

Location of picture

Valencia, Philippines

Date/Time of picture

Jan 25, 2020/ 7pm

Equipment

Canon EOS M100, 50 mm, f1. 1

Description

The combination of Neptune and Venus will certainly take place 2 evenings from currently, yet already Neptune will certainly be shed in the glow. Venus is 60,000 times brighter thanNeptune Venus is gone to one of Aquarius’ a lot more intriguing celebrity area: the 4 “psi” celebrities.

CLASSIFICATIONS

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope Pictures

About

dr. ski

Studentof theCelestialSphere for the last(******************* )years;(******************** )years from mid-Northern latitudes and the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What an experience!

