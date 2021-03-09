Clash of Clans APK v13.675.22, What are its available features?

Summer vacations are almost going to start, where are you have all the time to enjoy yourself with your siblings and play plenty of video games. Especially for teens, it is one of the most beautiful times of the year. Therefore, we are here with an all-new game for you to play this summer. The Clash of clans APK is one of the most famous strategy games developed by supercell. It has millions of downloads all over the globe, with people of every age playing the game. Now, it’s your time to cherish your memories by playing this game, which provides you with some stunning features along with out-of-the-box graphics.

Introduction of Clash of clans APK

Clash of clans was a game released in the year 2012; it is one of the most played games all over the globe with a huge fan base. It is the only game that would have achieved this much success in a short period. Did you know, this game remains in the top five of the Clash Royale games on iOS and android? You might be wondering, what the game is all about. In this game, all you need to do is build your village, develop it with the help of some resources, and then you may also have various opportunities to attack your opponents/competitors’ village. You can easily form clans, gain more support which may further help you attack stronger opponents. It has plenty of troops.

Moreover, you will be glad to know that you can also chat with your friends in the game. The Apk provides you with various excellent features along with more buildings, speeding up the upgrades time, etc. moreover, in the original version of the game you need to clear obstacles to collect gems, which are never sufficient. In this APK version, you need not worry about collecting gems.

There are plenty of troops in the game, which you need to unlock. These groups are divided into two categories, offensive and defensive. Whenever you are attacking your opponent’s base, you can go for the offensive troops as they are trained. On the other hand, the defensive troops act as guardians and protect your clan. You can unlock troops like the barbarian king, grand warden, archer Queen, baby dragon, electro dragon, Miner, and lot mode. You can also unlock various kinds of films including poison spells, he used to spend, bat spells,s, etc. The game allows you to join various clashes of clan battles to compete against. Did all of this fascinate you to play the game? Let’s take a closer look into the details of the game.

Details of Clash of Clans Mod APK

App Name Clash Of Clans Mod Apk Apk Version V13.675.6 Developer SuperCell Cost Free Android Support Yes Apk Size 148 Mb Adds No

Features of Clash of clans Mod APK

Let’s dig deep into the features of the day

It is a very simple game and does not take a long time to understand the gameplay. You can start planning your clients on the fourth level of the team, from where the game becomes much more interesting. You get time to time rewards when you pass levels and destroy opponents. The game allows you to build your city, with everything that you require. You can have trees, buildings of your own choice. Most importantly, you need to put many defensive mechanisms in your clan, to protect it from your opponents. There are various cannons, archer towers, etc. which act as a defense mechanism to protect your plan. The game allows you to raid your neighboring villages. This version of the game allows you to take part in real clashes. To begin with the clash, first of all, you need to purchase a clan castle which almost cost around 40,000 coins. You would require more resources and power to protect and attack yourself and others. Speaking about the technical aspects of the game, the graphics are highly detailed with amazing pixel quality. The sound quality is epic, with good various customs sounds. The APK version of the game provides you with unlimited free gems, with the help of which you can buy resources and upgrade your clan. In the original game, you need to exceed in levels to earn gems. This APK Version of the game unlocks might Giga, Royal champion, Townhall 13 along with scattershot. It has a private server that lets you access all the paid features, free of cost. The only drawback here is that the remote server cannot provide you with all the features in the online multiplayer mode. The game provides you with auto up-gradation; you need not waste time upgrading your game. Moreover, the functioning is very smooth and fast. Especially speaking about the troops, spells, buildings, and heroes. You have all of them unlocked, with some exciting features and characteristics

How to install Clash of clans Mod APK

Now, when you are familiar with the game. It is time to download it and firstly, make sure that your device has enough space to download the game.

If you have any prior version of the game on your device, uninstall it before installing it from this link. Go to settings, privacy, and allow download from unknown sources. This helps you download files and certified sources. Click on the link and download the file Processed the file, and install the game. You might see the icon of the game floating on your screen. The game is all ready to play. In case of failure, make sure that you download the game again as it is a hundred percent safe and working.

Conclusion

Finally, we have reached the end. We hope that downloading the game was a cakewalk. Do not forget, it is one of the most played games to date and the most popular one too. What more do you need for a top real-time strategy than a colorful interface, a strong soundtrack, endless multiplayer? Clash of Clans Mod APK is an excellent substitute for the original game. Many people feel that the standard form of CoC suits them best and the APK version is not that great. Well, why don’t you try it yourself? Go and get the game before your friends make large clans and reach height.

Frequently asked questions

Is this Clash of clans Mod APK free of cost?

Yes, the game is free. You are not required to pay any amount.

Is it safe to use the Clash of clans Mod APK link?

It is safe to use the link. Make sure that we use it properly. Moreover, you need not be concerned about bugs and viruses.

Are there chances of getting banned?

As it works with a private server, you can never get banned while playing the game.

Is the game limited to android only?

No, the game can be accessed on iOS and android.

Video tutorial