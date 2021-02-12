Clare Crawley The oldest Bachelorette and her net worth

Clare Crawley is an American TV personality. She is known for her role in The Bachelor’s 18 seasons. She was also a leader of the 16th season of The Bachelorette and appeared on season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and Winter Bachelor Games.

Early Life

Clare Crawley was born on 20 March 1981. She was born in Sacramento, California. She is the youngest of her six sisters. Her father died because of cancer in 2004. She is of Mexican descent from her mother’s side. Crawley went to Sacramento High School, and she claims that she’s never been to the high school prom. She is also a hairstylist and completed her training in Sacramento, CA.

Career

Clare Crawley first as a contestant on The Bachelor’s 18th season where she made it to the final but ended up being a runner up. After The Bachelor, she appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and left voluntarily being unable to find love. Crawley returned to The Bachelor Winter Games where she was involved in a love triangle but left alone. Later on, she declared that she has been dating Savard offscreen, but they broke up later on. She was announced as The Bachelorette on 2 March 2020. This made her the oldest Bachelorette in the show’s history.

Personal Life Of Clare Crawley

Crawley engaged Dale Moss during the 16th season of The Bachelorette, but they broke up after two-month-long engagement in January 2021. Other than her television appearances she is a hairstylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, CA.

Net Worth Of Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley’s net worth is estimated to be $800,000. Thanks to her The Bachelor series she has earned quite a fair amount of money. She also makes as a social media influencer and as a hairstylist in Sacramento, CA.

