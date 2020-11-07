Cinderella 2021: Camila Cabello stars in the lead role in Sony’s live action Cinderella

Sony’s live-action Cinderella reboot is one of the most notable movies under production. Taking on the legacy from Disney, Sony is reproducing this classic to produce a live-action remake. The upcoming Cinderella is going to be a musical comedy and it is based on the original idea by The Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

The movies is directed by Kay Cannon. The production had began early but it was suspended in March. As per the reports, the mid-August the film resumed the production, and it is taking place mostly in UK. The cast and crew are maintaining robust safety protocols during the filming. The live action movie is produced by Columbia Pictures.

What can we expect from the Cinderella reboot?

The Cinderella reboot, which is the latest re-imagining of the classic fairytale is scheduled to release worldwide on February 5, 2021. The project was take up for production by Columbia Pictures in April 2019.

In the upcoming movie, it features an all star studded cast. The movie marks Camila Cabello’s debut role as the primary protagonist of the movie, i.e., as Cinderella. As the movie is a musical comedy, Camila Cabello will be “integrally involved” in the music production of this classic tale.

In the role of Cinderella’s evil stepmom, the Tony and Grammy winning actress, Idina Menzel stars in the role of Evelyn.

In the role of Prince Robert, the British actor Nicholas Galitzine has been cast. After a lengthy search for the Prince, Nicholas Galitzine had “wowed the filmmakers in many chemistry readings”.

Pierce Brosnan will play the King, father to Prince Robert. Billy Porter will play the Fairy Godmother. This was revealed at a panel during the 20th New Yorker Festival. Porter remarks that his role is genderless, which is quite liberating. “Magic has no gender. It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother—they call it the Fab G,” he adds.

Additionally, Town Crier is played by Missy Elliott. Queen Beatrice is played by Minnie Driver. And, in the evil sisters role, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer have been cast in the roles.

John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden will play the three footmen of Cinderella’s magic carriage.

Is the trailer released?

As of now, the trailer of the live action Cinderella reboot by Sony is not out yet. The trailer is expected to release before the premiere date of the movie this coming February.

