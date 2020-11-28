The eldest daughter of a retired wrestler, Big Show, Cierra Wight is a famous American professional wrestler and also an amazing actor for decades. Big Show is the stage name of her father, but his real name is Paul Donald Wight II.

Cierra Wight was born in 1998 who is said to be a famous personality who is well-known as the daughter of Big Show. She is quite a famous social media star and she is also the most familiar and famous personality in America, one big reason is of her dad and also she is the little girl of Paul Donald Wight II or “Big Show” from WWE an ex-wrestler.

She follows her dad’s advice and now at the time she is a fitness freak she loves to eat healthy food. There is no much information about her profession so far as she is a very introspective type of person and also her mum and dad do not disclose any news about her. Cierra Wight visits Gym five days a week and also she said in an interview that she is healthy and fit in her school days.

Is Cierra Wight Dating Anyone?

With her dad (The Big Show) getting popular day by day. Several fans are often getting more curious to know more about the family of Big Show. Among Big Show’s three daughters, several seem to be quite interested in his daughter, Cierra Wight, who is dating anyone or not.

Cierra Wight is not a fan of sharing things about her personal life on media. Nevertheless, Big Show’s daughter has not spotted dating anyone as of now, and her social media also shows no signs of her having a boyfriend.

Also Read: Big Show Net worth, how much he earns? Did he retired??

How much could the Net Worth Be?

Now at that time, Cierra is a student and she is in her college-age. That’s why she is not doing any job. But her dad Big Show is a multi-millionaire who consistently makes their daughters a millionaire. Currently, their net worth is around 1 Million dollars to 5 Million dollars.

The post Cierra Wight, Is Big Show’s daughter dating anyone or its a rumor? by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.