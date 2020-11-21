Chuck Norris Net worth, How is his personal life and career?

Chuck Norris is a known actor, martial artist, producer, screenwriter and U.S Army Policeman. This man has displayed his skills and achievements in a variety of fields. He is regarded as an epitome of manliness by action movie fan addicts. Chuck’s obsession and passion for martial arts began with Tang Soo Do. He started learning this martial art form while he worked for the air force. This brought out his interests in other forms of martial arts. He holds a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo. Chuck began training celebrities for films and also tried his luck in acting. Read to find out about his personal life, childhood, net worth and more.

Childhood and early life

Chuck Norris was born on March 10, 1940, in Oklahoma, USA. He was the son of Wilma and Ray Dee Norris. His father was a soldier in World War 2. However, Chuck did not have a happy childhood. He was entirely different from who he is now. His parents divorced when he was sixteen and his dad was an alcohol addict. Due to all these reasons, he was an introvert and also wasn’t very athletic. He had two younger siblings named Wieland and Aaron. Aaron is a Hollywood producer.

Personal life and career

Initially, he worked in U.S air force as Air Policeman. When he was charged a post in South Korea by the army, he had to shift to Osan Air Base. It is here that he began learning his first martial art Tang Soo Do. This further led him to open his own martial arts studio. Moreover, he began participating in competitions. It wasn’t an easy road even for him, he endured a lot of failures until he became the Professional Middleweight Karate champion for six years in a row and later became the world champion at the International Karate Championship.

All this led him to meet Bruce Lee, who then asked him to act as his villain in the movie Way of the Dragon. It was Steve McQueen who realized his potential as an actor and encouraged him. He then had roles in movies such as Yellow Faced Tiger, Breaker! Breaker!, Good Guys Wear Black, A Force of One, etc. Years from then were regarded as his success years and he acted in various movies and also worked as producer and screenwriter. At present, he is more visible in commercials and taking up small roles. He also developed a new form of martial arts which is a combination of other martial arts. Its called the Chun Kuk Do.

Chuck Norris was initially married to his high school lover Dianne Kay Holechek but the two broke it off in 1989. They had three children. However, in 1998, he married Gena O’Kelley, a former model and the couple have four kids.

The net worth of Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. Considering his long list of achievement and skills, he sure has earned a lot even at a young age.

