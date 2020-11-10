Christopher Hemsworth an Australian actor journey to success!

Christopher Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He became famous by playing the role of Kim Hyde in Home and Away in the Australian television series ( 2004-2007). He then began his film career in Hollywood. He is best known for playing Thor in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Recently he appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019). His net worth is around $130 million.

Christopher Hemsworth Early Life –

Christopher was born on 11 August 1983 in Melbourne, Australia. He has two brothers who are also actors. He is of Dutch Irish, English, Scottish, and German ancestry.

Christopher saw quite a bit of a country when he was a youth as his family moved to the Northern Territory. Then they settled on Phillip Island, to the south of Melbourne.

Christopher went to Heathmont College for high school.

Christopher Hemsworth Career Life –

Christopher began his career by appearing in many television series.

In the year 2002, Christopher starred in 2 episodes of the fantasy television series Guinevere Jones. He also made an appearance in the soap opera series Neighbours and one episode of Marshall Law.

In 2004 Christopher unsuccessfully auditioned for the role of Robbie Hunter for Home and Away. But he was recalled for the role of Kim Hyde which he played until 2007.

In the year 2006, Christopher entered the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. He became very popular in the show and he was seen till show 7. He was the 5th contestant to be eliminated.

Star Trek (2009) was the 1st Hollywood appearances of Christopher.

Christopher got popular with a role in Thor (2011). He then became famous worldwide. In the science fiction The Avengers he reprised the character.

Christopher’s some of the notable work includes Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers, Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Men in Black: International, Thor: The Dark World, hor: Love and Thunder, etc.

Christopher Hemsworth Personal Life –

Christopher and actress Elsa Pataky managed by the same company ROAR and it was through them that the two met. They both married in 2010 and has a daughter and twin sons.

The post Christopher Hemsworth an Australian actor journey to success! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.