Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourn death of their 10 years old dog Pippa!

The famous celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the death of their family dog named Pippa.

They shared the news with their fans and friends via their social media on Thursday, and remembered their 10-year-old French bulldog. Sharing a picture of Pippa, John Legend wrote, “We’re going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville, FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her.”

The 42-year-old singer added, “She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s—. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

Meanwhile, model Chrissy Teigen wrote in a heartfelt message, “Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took s— from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl.”

“I know you’re giving puddy hell up there,” she continued. “Thank you for giving us your whole life,” she added.

Chrissy and John had adopted their puppy Pippa over the Fourth of July weekend in 2011. The couple had picked her up from a breeder in the Sunshine State. Pippa was John and Chrissy’s second pet animal after Legend’s bulldog Puddy.

Friends and family poured their grievances and love for the Teigen and Legend sharing their own memories. Summer House’s Stephen McGee commented on Chrissy’s post sharing one of his favorite memories of Pippa. McGee wrote, “RIP Pippa. Remember her and puddy at the apt in nyc humping that giant teddy bear!”

Other than that, Chrissy’s friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami wrote, “I’m so sorry Chrissy! Binx is sending his love to you and the fam.”

