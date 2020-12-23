Chris Wallace: Personal life, early life, career and net worth

Chris Wallace is a well known journalist, anchor and author. He has worked for both ABC and Fox News. He was often described as “ambitious” and “aggressive” for his anchoring. Chris is also compared to his father who was also famous as a 60 minute journalist known as Mike Wallace. He has worked in the news field since a teenager and has had major progress in his career. Moreover, Chris has won several awards including Peabody Award, Emmy awards which he won thrice, George Polk Award, Silver Baton Award and Paul White Lifetime Achievement Award. This article covers personal life, early life, career and net worth of Chris Wallace. Here are some quick facts about this journalist

Quick Facts About Chris Wallace

Renowned for being a journalist and reporter

Born on: October 12, 1947

Age: 73 years

Profession: anchor, journalist and author

Married to Lorraine Smothers

Kids: Peter, Megan, Andrew, Catherine, Sarah and Remick

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

Chris Wallace was born on October 12, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. His parents are Norma and Mike Wallace who was famous for being a journalist in “60 Minutes”. However, they got divorced when he was a year old. Chris began his career with the help of his stepbrother who was the President of CBS News Bill Leonard. He was a reporter in campus radio station. Chris Wallace is a Harvard University graduate. He then went on to study journalism and worked for WNBC-TV for 14 years. Moreover, Chris has worked for the main news networks in his career life. He initially worked for ABC News and then worked for Fox News. He has interviewed former US Presidents like Obama and even the Russian politician Vladimir Putin.

Personal life of Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace was first married to Elizabeth Farrell in 1973 but the couple divorced years later. They had four children together. He then married Lorraine Martin Smothers who had two children with her ex-husband Dick Smothers.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie: The Most Influential Actress in the Hollywood for so many years!

Net worth of the journalist

Chris is known to have a net worth of $25 million. He earns a salary of $7 million from his journalism and anchoring career. He also owns real estate worth millions.

The post Chris Wallace: Personal life, early life, career and net worth by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.