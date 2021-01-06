Chris Pratt: What is the net worth of this marvel superhero?

Chris Pratt as we all know him as the Marvels beloved Star-Lord from the movie Guardians of the Galaxy. He is also well known for his role in Parks and Recreation which earned him quite a lot of fame. The actor has also won many accolades for his roles and has managed to bring a smile to the face of his fans through his roles. However, he knew he wanted to grow up to be famous and rich and so he did. This article covers everything from his childhood, personal life, his journey to fame and net worth. Below are some quick facts about this personality.

Quick Facts About Chris Pratt

Renowned for his role in Parks and Recreation

Born on: June 21, 1979

Age: 41

Profession: actor

Married to: Katherine Schwarzenegger

Kids: Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, Jack

Siblings: 2

How He Rose to Fame?

Chris Pratt was born in Virginia, Minnesota. His parents are Kathleen and Daniel Pratt. His mother worked in a supermarket and his father in mining and then went to work for remodelling houses. This celebrity was surprisingly into wrestling at a young age. He was a member of the wrestling team in his school. Chris always aimed at making a lot of money and being rich and this was also his answer to his coach who asked him what he wants to do with his life. His teenage was not very smooth. He dropped out of college and had to do various jobs to feed himself. He was also homeless and slept in vans.

However, Pratt got his first role in Cursed Part 3 after he was cast in it by Rae Dawn Chong. His other roles are in shows like Everwood, The O.C, Strangers with Candy, Moneyball, The Five-Year Engagement, and Zero Dark Thirty. His major breakthrough was his role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He also got an award as Best Supporting Actor was given to him by Critics Choice Award. After this, he became part of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. Other movies are The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Personal Life

Chris Pratt was initially married to Anna Faris and the couple had a child. However, the baby was nine weeks premature. The couple divorced in 2018. The same year he was set up on a date with Katherine Schwarzenegger by her mother. The two married in June 2019 and have a child named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Net worth of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has a net worth of around $60 million. The money has all come from his hard work and his wonderful career in the movie industry. Moreover, he also has a huge fan following in Instagram up to 29.9 million.

