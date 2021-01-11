Chris D’Elia: What is the net worth of the character of Netflix series YOU?

Chris D’Elia is currently popular for his protagonist role in the Netflix series YOU. His other famous roles are in series Whitney and Undateable. Along with this, he is also a stand-up comedian, writer, rapper and podcast host. Some of his stand-up specials are White Male Black Comic in Comedy Central, Incorrigible, Man On Fire and No Pain which premiered in Netflix. Moreover, he has also been considered as a popular comedian and his stand-ups have received considerable attention. However, to know more about Chris early life, personal life, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Let’s get to know some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About Chris D’Elia

Renowned for his roles in Whitney, Undateable and You

Born on: March 1980

Age: 41

Profession: actor, rapper, stand-up comedian, writer

Married to: Emily Montague (div: 2010)

Kids: none

Siblings: Matt D’Elia

How He Became Famous?

Chris D’Elia was born in Montclair, New Jersey. He later shifted to Los Angeles at the age of twelve. His parents are Bill D’Elia and Ellie D’Elia. Bill is a well-known personality, he was a TV producer and director. His mother is an interior decorator. He also has a younger brother who is part of the entertainment industry. Chris finished his studies from La Cañada High School. However, he has had both advantages and influence from his father and started participating in drama and acting since he was young. Chris made his debut in Chicago Hope. His other roles are in series Get Real, Boston Legal, American Dreams, Monk, Workaholics, and Sullivan & Son. His popularity rose when he acted in Whitney. Later he took up roles in Undateable, The Good Doctor and You. Apart from this, he has done stand-up specials and podcasts.

Personal Life

Chris was married to Emily Montague but the couple broke it off in 2010. However, he has been accused of several sexual harassment cases which have resulted in the taking down of his shows too.

Also Read: PewDiePie a Youtuber journey to success !

Net worth of Chris D’Elia

Chris D’Elia has a net worth of $13 million. He has bought real estate worth millions.

The post Chris D’Elia: What is the net worth of the character of Netflix series YOU? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.