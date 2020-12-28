Chris Cuomo: Life and net worth of the American journalist

Chris Cuomo is a name familiar to anyone who is a viewer of the CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time. He comes from a family of influential people. He is the brother of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. Moreover, he has also worked for the prominent news channel ABC. He was the chief law and justice correspondent for the channel. However, let’s get to know more about Chris Cuomo, his personal life, childhood, career and net worth. Before that, let’s know some quick facts about him.

How He Became Famous?

Chris Cuomo was born in New York City borough of Queens, New York. His parents are late Mario Cuomo and Matilda Raffa Cuomo. Further, his parents migrated to the US from Italy. However, his father was the former New York Governor and the position has been followed up by his brother Andrew Cuomo who is the current governor. Chris is a licensed attorney. He has done his education from prestigious institutions like Immaculate Conception School, The Albany Academy and did his graduation from Yale and Fordham University.

He began his career by appearing as a journalist in channels like CNBC, CNN, and MSNBC. Chris covered social issues and discussed them in Fox Files on Fox News. He also worked as chief law and justice correspondent for ABC News. Moreover, he talked about topics including the earthquake in Haiti, bullying, and homeless teens. He has also worked on many cases himself like the research on heroin addiction for ABC’s 20/20. He has bagged many Emmy Awards for his works throughout the years and dedication.

Personal life

Chris Cuomo got married to Gotham Magazine editor Cristina Greeven. The couple has three kids namely Bella Cuomo, Carolina Regina Cuomo, and Mario Cuomo. They live in Manhattan.

Net worth of Chris Cuomo

Chris is known to have gained a net worth of $12 million. His salary is an amount of $6 million. He has earned all this through his career in journalism.

