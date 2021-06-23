Chris Brown accused of hitting a women in LA!

The famous singer and rapper Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman in Los Angeles on 18th June. The news was announced by the police authorities.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Police Department told that the officers were called about an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles at 7.30am local time. However, at the time when police arrived, Chris wasn’t present at the scene.

According to the reports, a crime report for battery has been charged and the incident is under investigation. Moreover, the case will be referred to the LA city’s attorney office, who will consider whether to file any charges on the 32 year old R&B star. Attorney announced on Tuesday, “We have not been referred a case yet in this matter.”

The police spokesperson told, “The victim advised that she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her,”

According to the news outlet TMZ, the woman claimed that Chris smacked her in her head, which was strong enough that her hair weave fell out. However, no injuries have been reported on the part of the victim.

As of now, there are no comments neither from the singer, nor from his attorney and representatives.

Chris Brown has a history of getting into in some kind of legal trouble, mainly for his actions against women. Back in 2009, Chris was arrested for physically assaulting the “Umbrella” singer Rihanna. The arrest was made while Rihanna was his girlfriend at the time, for which he was pleaded guilty and served a probation in 2015.

Later in 2017, Chris was again accused by his another ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, for which Tran was granted a restraining order against Brown for five years.

Again, the very next year, the singer was accused of “presiding over a drug-fueled orgy” at his mansion in LA. There, a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by two of Brown’s associates. Unfortunately, the list doesn’t end there as in 2019, Brown was detained in Paris on aggravated rape and drug offenses.

What will become of this case is unknown as it is not clear yet whether Chris will face any charges or not.

The post Chris Brown accused of hitting a women in LA! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.